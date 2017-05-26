Michael Brown's mother receives high school diploma

It's a major achievement for students of the Jennings School District.

Friday night, 160 students received their high school diplomas. Including a first for the Jennings Adult Education Program. Lesley McSpadden, the mother of Michael Brown, received her diploma too.

The program aims to help turn the community around by giving the students tools they need to make a difference.

"When you can earn a living wage, a respectful wage, it reduces crime, it reduces poverty, it increases your overall achievement and contributions to the community," said Dr. Art McCoy, Superintendent of the Jennings School District.

The night was all about the students.

"A special moment. Just graduate. I made it. Just a special day, special moment," said Dasia Alexander.

Another graduate said the ceremony shows just how far he has come. Last year, he was hit by a car and nearly died. He is set to receive a $50,000 scholarship from Clayco.

"When I walk down, I am not scared, it is more of a relief. I am still here to see my family, still here to graduate, still here to go to college," said Kevon Larkin.

