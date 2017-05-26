President Trump's budget proposal cuts over $5 million in funding for St. Louis Urban League. (Credit: KMOV)

President Trump's proposed budget could affect thousands of local families in a big way.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis would lose over $5 million in annual funding for federal grants.

"These people are here benefiting the community," said Kizzy Williams. "This is for the community."

Kizzy Williams credits the Urban League for keeping her lights on and food in the fridge when times were hard.

"They (the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis) didn't stop until they helped keep me and my son from going in the dark," said Williams.

"It's a nightmare, and it would be a disaster for the Urban League and what we stand for," said Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis President Michael McMillan.

McMillan tells News 4 that President Trump's plan would impact over 23,000 people currently getting assistance from the organization.

"It takes away from so many different programs that really are part of the safety net of America," said McMillan.

McMillan also tells News 4 the proposal would force the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis to lay off 64 of the agency's 225 employees, or over 28% of their staff.

"Cutting urban development would not make our cities great again," said McMillan.

The proposed cuts leave Williams wondering where she and other St. Louis low income urban families will stand.

"Where does that leave all of us," said Williams. "We're all living from check-to-check and we're all struggling."