Surveys show improved care at VA Medical Center in St. Louis

U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill announced the results of patient satisfaction surveys at Veterans Affair hospitals and clinics in St. Louis on Friday.

She said, after years of patient complaints, the surveys show care is steadily improving.

"This year, however, we have seen increases in every category."

McCaskill started the surveys seven years ago after dirty equipment was found at the VA Medical Center's dental clinic. The survey asked patients to rate their level of satisfaction in 10 categories, ranging from scheduling appointments to the level of respect shown by doctors and staff.

Since 2010, veterans have complained about long waits for appointments, botched disability claims and poor quality of care.

But Vietnam veteran Frederick Walker Jr. told News 4 he's seen the quality of care get better over time.

"I think they have improved greatly, my care is a whole lot better now," said Walker.

The survey can be filled out online or paper copies can be picked up in many places at the VA's healthcare facilities. "When you go in for your appointments here and see your doctor, main doctor or healthcare provider," said Army veteran Ron Williams.

McCaskill said she thinks the feedback from patients motivates doctors and staff to do a better job because they want to get a good review.

"But instead of someone with the VA looking over their shoulder for an inspection, every day there could be a veteran who is going to

fill out one of these surveys with specific information about problems that they have. I think that's helped the VA work harder,' said McCaskill.

You can read the full patient satisfaction survey report here.

