2 Family Dollar stores hit in separate armed robbery more than 24 hours apart

Police are searching for two different men who robbed two different stores in the Metro East more than 24 hours apart.

On May 24, police responded to a call for an armed robbery in the 600 block of North 89th Street. Police received the call before 8:00 p.m.

The suspect allegedly entered the Family Dollar Store in East St. Louis. Armed with a gun, police said the suspect demanded money from the cash registers. After the cashier complied with the demands, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

At this time, the amount of money the suspect fled the scene with is unknown.

Police describe the suspect as being a stocky man, standing around 5'10". He was wearing a black, hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, and a possible black shirt covering his face and mouth.

The following day, before 10:00 p.m., Belleville Police received another call about an armed robbery at a Family Dollar store, this time in the 300 block of North Illinois Street. The May 25 armed robbery scene is roughly 13 minutes south of the previous armed robbery scene.

Police said the suspect allegedly showed his weapon to two employees and confronted the. He also demanded the cashier to be opened, but the employees denied his request. Police said one of the cashiers told the suspect to pull down the hood concealing his face, as well as his bandana. The suspect fled the scene without taking any money.

The suspect in the armed robbery attempt is described as standing 6'2", wearing black hooded sweatshirt, gray pajama pants, and a gray bandana over his mouth and nose.

The Belleville Crime Scene and Detectives unit is currently investigating the incident.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call the Belleville Police Deparment at (618)-234-1212 or Crimestoppers (866)-371-8477.

