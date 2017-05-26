Boil order issued for Pevely residents

There has been a boil order issued for parts of Pevely in Jefferson County.

The order is in effect for residents living south of Highway 7 and east of Highway 55. The order is the result of a water main break on Main Street.

Any water used for drinking or cooking should be boiled while water used for bathing and washing clothes does not need to be boiled.

The order could be in effect until Tuesday.

