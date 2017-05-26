Group of baseball players plan to break world record

Group of baseball players in Sauget, Ill. have a plan to break a world record for longest marathon baseball game. (Credit: KMOV)

Group of baseball players in Sauget, Ill. have a plan to break a world record for longest marathon baseball game. (Credit: KMOV)

A group of baseball players in Sauget, Ill. have a plan to break the world record for the longest marathon baseball game.

They plan to play for 72 hours non-stop at GCS Ballpark, home of the Gateway Grizzlies.

“I’ve been preparing for months, had my butt in the gym five days a week for the last two and a half months, dropped about 20 pounds,” said player Brian Klimaski.

All of their sweat and hard work is in honor of veterans. They’re raising money for the National Veterans Organization “The Mission Continues.”

“We empower veterans across the country to continue their service in communities after they come back,” said Regan Turner of The Mission Continues. “They volunteer, get out, make an impact and in doing so they find their purpose a lot of them are looking for after the military.”

Both teams have a game plan of how to reach their goal.

“You’re on anywhere from three to six hours, then shift off, try to get some sleep, but I’m assuming a lot of sitting and watching, then getting back out there,” said Turner.

The players range in age from 18 to 62. Some of them are veterans themselves.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved