Ameren donates 500 air conditioners, $25,000 for Cool Down STL

With the Memorial Day Weekend comes the unofficial start of summer, and with it comes the hot and humid temperatures.

To combat the heat, Ameren is providing 500 air conditioners, in addition to a $25,000 donation to Cool Down St. Louis.

Cool Down St. Louis is a program that helps those in need stay cool during the summer months by offering utility assistance.

Those wanting to follow Ameren's lead can do so by donating any new or gently-used air-conditioner at any Vatterot College campus. Cool Down St. Louis asks the units be less than two years-old.

For more information on the program and how to help, head to their website.

