Homicide unit requested for double-shooting in north St. Louis

The homicide unit is currently investigating a fatal, double-shooting in the Walnut Park East neighborhood.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the homicide unit was requested for a shooting that occurred Friday afternoon.

Officers arrived on the scene in the 5000 block of Robin Avenue, and found two men behind the vacant home. The men, who were between the ages of 16 and 20, were found with several gunshot wounds.

Police said they do not know how long the victims have been dead. There were also no calls for shots fired in the area for the last 10 hours, police said.

No weapons were found on the scene, nor were any evidence of alcohol or drugs.

Police do not have a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

