Man asks police for help; gets charged with possessing child porn

A man who intended on receiving help from police actually ended up in handcuffs after officers found child pornography on his phone.

On May 25, Joseph Gaither, 22, was charged with five counts of child pornography possession.

A few days earlier, on May 23, Gaither walked into the Fairview Heights Police Department. He asked for help in retrieving some items from his former girlfriend's home.

Police said the assisting officer found out Gaither's girlfriend is 16 years-old. The officer received permission to search Gaither's cell phone after speaking with the suspect. On the cell phone, the officer found nude photos of Gaither's ex-girlfriend, who was 15 years-old when the photos were taken.

Gaither was then arrested.

Fairview Police said Gaither had been known to be previously charged with sex crimes earlier in 2017.

Gaither is being held on $300,000 bond, and is being held in the St. Clair County Jail.

