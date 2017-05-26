Man charged with allegedly stealing more than $43,000 in theft ring of homes

A week after being arrested, a man has been charged with allegedly stealing more than $43,000 in appliances and other items.

Timothy Nash, 34, is being charged with six counts of Second-Degree Burglary and six counts of Felony Stealing. News 4 reported last week, on May 19, that police arrested three suspects who were allegedly part of a ring to steal items from homes that under construction or being remodeled.

Police said the ring stole mainly high-dollar appliances from homes in four counties over three years. Police recovered hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of refrigerators, dishwashers, and other appliances.

During their investigation, police said the methods of the burglary were similar to a theft investigation they conducted three years prior. Nash was caught in that burglary.

In the current burglary, Nash admitted to stealing various appliances and fixtures totaling close to $43,500. Police said Nash also admitted his intention to sell the stolen items to a third party.

