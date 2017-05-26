2017 Shakespeare in the Park opens June 2

ST. LOUIS (May 1, 2017) – Shakespeare Festival St. Louis’ production of The Winter’s Tale opens at 8 p.m., on Fri., June 2, at Shakespeare Glen in Forest Park. Preview performances are scheduled May 31 and June 1. Performances run nightly, except Tuesdays, and begin at 8 p.m., through Sun., June 25.

The Winter’s Tale is a story of sin and redemption, love and forgiveness. Set in the kingdoms of Bohemia and Sicilia, it follows King Leontes’ mistaken accusations and tragic loss, his daughter’s burgeoning romance, and the ultimate reunification of their family. Part tragedy, part comedy, part romance, it is a delightful pastiche and one of the last plays Shakespeare ever wrote.

The Winter’s Tale stars Charles Pasternak and Cherie Corinne Rice as the vengeful and doubting Leontes and his falsely accused wife, Queen Hermione. Joining Pasternak and Rice in the lead roles will be Rachel Christopher (Paulina), Andy Matthews (Camillo), Antonio Rodriguez (Shepherd’s Son), and Chauncy Thomas (Polixenes). Cassia Thompson, who appeared in last year’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, and is also a recent graduate of the Webster University Conservatory, will play the role of Perdita.

