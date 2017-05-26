Call for shooting turns out to be vehicle accident in north St. Louis

Instead a shooting scene, police were greeted by the scene of a multi-vehicle accident on Thursday night.

Just after 11:00 p.m., officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to the scene of a car accident that was initially called for a shooting.

Police found two victims of the accident, and were told a suspect intentionally struck their vehicle. The suspect's strike caused the victims' vehicle to loose control and crash into a tree in the 5300 block of Bircher Boulevard.

The victims were two men, ages 31 and 24.

Police said one of the victims was transported to the hospital, where he remains in serious/stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

