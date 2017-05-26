St. Louis officer injured in crash on I-70 express lanes

A damaged police vehicle in on a tow truck in the express lanes of I-70 Friday (Credit: KMOV)

Emergency crews on I-70 near McKinley following a crash (Credit: MoDOT)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis police officer sustained neck and back injuries during a crash in the express lanes of Interstate 70 at Branch.

The Fourth District Officer was reportedly assisting on a radio call when his patrol car was hit from behind, according to the police department.

The crash occurred in the express lanes around 10 a.m., causing delays on the interstate and closing the express lanes. When emergency crews arrived at the scene, their vehicles blocked one eastbound and a westbound lane.

A News 4 photographer reported the patrol vehicle sustained damage in the crash. It was seen being towed away from the crash scene around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

By 11:10 a.m., all emergency crews had left the scene and all lanes were reopened.

No other details regarding the crash have been released.

