Some Pevely residents under boil order until Tuesday

PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Some residents living in Pevely are under a boil order until Tuesday.

The boil order was issued for residents living south of Highway Z and east of Highway 55 Friday morning.

Those impacted by the order are urged to boil any water used for drinking, cooking and brushing teeth. Water used for bathing and cleaning does not need to be boiled.

Anyone who has lost water pressure or service in the past 24 hours is encouraged to boil their water as well.

The boil order is expected to be lifted May 30, 2017.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved