Mo. Highway Patrol cracking down throughout Memorial Day Weekend

ST. CHARLES (KMOV.com) – The Missouri State Highway Patrol will crack down on certain interstates throughout Memorial Day Weekend.

Missouri’s “move over” law is always enforced during the first big travel weekend of the season. About five years ago, state law added transportation workers to the law, which means drivers must follow the same “move over” rules with highway workers as they do with emergency responders.

Also, troopers are reminding drivers to wear their seat belt and not to drink and drive.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved