High schooler 'wishing it forward' to make 7th grader's Disneyworld dream come true

Nathan Hicks' wish was to go to Disneyworld (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A local high school student is using her experience to make someone else’s wish come true.

Seventh-grader Nathan Hicks was diagnosed with a rare blood disorder in September of last year and has had to undergo chemotherapy since October.

“The off weeks aren’t too bad but when I go through chemo it’s really hard because I go home and I just sleep,” he said.

Because of his illness, Nathan was able to make a wish through the “Make a Wish Foundation.” His wish, to go to Disneyworld, was made possible by someone very close to his own age.

Katya Gerhin, who just finished her junior year at Francis Howell high School, started a club to make wishes come true. The group raised $10,000 for Nathan’s wish.

Three years ago, Katya was diagnosed with a rare neurological condition.

“I spent two months in the hospital learning how to walk again,” she said.

Kayla was able to make a wish of her own, to go to Hawaii.

“When I was on my wish in Hawaii I just felt like a normal kid. I didn’t have to worry about the doctors or needles, anything,” she said. “I just felt like I was on vacation and so I wanted to give back because it was truly an awesome experience for me.”

She calls it “wishing it forward.”

