O'Fallon, Mo. City Hall closed due to pipe break

O’FALLON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The O’Fallon, Missouri City Hall is closed due to a water pipe break.

The building was closed Thursday after a pipe broke and caused flooding on the first floor. The break also caused City Hall to be closed Friday.

City officials said staff will continue working and can be reached via phone, email or through the Citizens First Center at www.ofallon.mo.us. Residents are being asked not to go to City Hall but to use other ways to contact city staff.

Yard waste, trash and recycling operations are not impacted.

Any senior applying for O’Fallon’s Senior Utility Tax Rebate can do so at the parks office on Civic Park Drive.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved