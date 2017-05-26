Man rescued after falling, becoming trapped at Central West End MetroLink station

Firefighters working to free a man who became trapped at the Central West End MetroLink station Thursday night (Credit: St. Louis Fire Department / Twitter)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Firefighters rescued a man who fell and became wedged between a MetroLink train and the platform near Barnes Jewish Hospital late Thursday night.

The man fell head first and landed between two connected MetroLink trains at the Central West End station around 11:30 p.m., according to firefighters. After the man fell, the train started moving but it was quickly stopped. Only the man’s legs were visible from the platform when emergency crews first arrived on the scene.

Firefighters used airbags and the “Jaws of Life” to push the train away from the platform and pull the man out.

Skilled firefighters utilized rescue air bags & hydraulic equipment often referred to as: "Jaws of Life," to extricate the trapped patient. pic.twitter.com/UBIGOstzb8 — St. Louis Fire Dept (@STLFireDept) May 26, 2017

The man sustained injuries to his legs and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Metro officials said train service was disrupted for more than an hour due to the incident.

