Police say car thief stole again minutes after being released

Pevely Police say a 34-year old man from De Soto was arrested after being found falling asleep in a stolen pickup at a McDonalds in the 1700 block of Highway Z last Thursday.

A police officer also conducted a search of the Dodge Ram pickup that had been stolen in St. Louis.

Captain Tony Moutray told News 4, "He found what was believed to be heroin, heroin buttons or beans, capsules of heroin. He found another license plate inside the vehicle that had been reported stolen as well."

Capt. Moutray said the suspect was arrested and booked on suspicion of driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of stolen license plates. But the suspect was released the following day because the prosecutor's office hadn't finished the process of reviewing the case, applying for arrest warrants and then having them returned.

The man is suspected of stealing a Chevy Silverado minutes he was released from the parking lot of Pevely Elementary School.

"A lot of people are going to say that, you had your hands on a car thief and then you kick him loose in our community It's nobody's fault on the prosecutor's side or on our side, it's just the way the laws are written," said Moutray.

He said the suspect was arrested Friday night in St. Louis and the stolen Silverado was recovered. Moutray said the suspect was released again but officers know where he lives, and are confident they'll be able to find him and arrest him again when warrants are returned.

