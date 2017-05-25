Police investigating homicide in north St. Louis - KMOV.com

Police investigating homicide in north St. Louis

Posted: Updated:
A victim was shot and killed in 4400 block of Red Bud in North City Thursday. Credit: KMOV A victim was shot and killed in 4400 block of Red Bud in North City Thursday. Credit: KMOV
NORTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in north St. Louis Thursday night.

The shooting took place in the 4400 block of Red Bud around 9:50 p.m.

A male victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly