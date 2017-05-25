Police investigating homicide in north St. Louis

A victim was shot and killed in 4400 block of Red Bud in North City Thursday. Credit: KMOV

Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in north St. Louis Thursday night.

The shooting took place in the 4400 block of Red Bud around 9:50 p.m.

A male victim was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

Other information was not immediately known.

