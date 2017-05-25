Man lied about being awarded Purple Heart to scam people

A St. Louis man could go to prison after admitting he lied about winning a Purple Heart in order to scam people.

Mark Chardtrand, 46, pleaded guilty to violating the Stolen Valor Act.

Chartrand traveled from Missouri to California and convinced his AirBnB hosts he was a decorated veteran who received several medals including a Purple Heart. They lent him money and extended him credit based on what he told them about his military service.

Chartrand traveled under the name Mark Rhodes.

He was previously convicted of impersonating a federal officer in 2012 when he convinced his then-girlfriend to lend him money based on his status an intelligence officer.

Chartrand could spend one year in prison and pay a fine of $100,000.

