Man lied about being awarded Purple Heart to scam people

Pevely Police say a 34-year old man from De Soto was arrested after being found falling asleep in a stolen pickup at a McDonalds in the 1700 block of Highway Z last Thursday..More >
A man is in the hospital after his ex-boyfriend hit him with a vehicle following a heated argument at a bus stop.More >
A tractor trailer carrying "solid pesticides" overturned and now a ramp on Interstate 270 is shut down.More >
The hot water storage instrument that exploded in early April at the Loy-Lange Box Company, killing four people, was scheduled for repair that very day, according to a new report released Thursday morning.More >
