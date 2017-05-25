Hit-and-run driver at-large after critically injuring road worker

Doug Hindle remains in critical condition with broken arms, legs, a severe head injury, burns and internal injuries after he was hit along Heege Road in Affton last Thursday. (Credit: Kathy Hindle)

The wife of a worker run down by a fleeing driver in south St. Louis County is pleading for the public's help.

Kathy Hindle says her husband, 55-year-old Doug Hindle, remains in critical condition with broken arms, legs, severe head injury, burns and internal injuries after he was hit along Heege Road in Affton last Thursday working with a crew that was repaving the road.

"I want to catch this person," Kathy Hindle said.

The Laborers Union Local 110 is now offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the hit and run driver.

"He hit Doug, ran over Doug, and accelerated through the work zone," said Don Willey of Local 110.

Police believe the driver was behind the wheel of a white GMC or Chevy pickup with an extended cab that very likely has front end damage.

"To run and hide does not sit well with me at all and I want justice for Doug, he deserves that," Hindle says.

Any tips on the vehicle or driver should be reported to St. Louis County Police or Crimestoppers.

The Hindle family has set up a webpage for donations.

