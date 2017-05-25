Three alarm fire breaks out on third floor of research laboratory

A fire broke out in a three-story office building on the 3500 block of Laclede on Thursday evening.

According to the St. Louis Fire Department, it was a three alarm fire.

The fire department said the fire took place on the third floor of a research laboratory.

Other details were not immediately known.

