Head-on collision closes Highway 162 in Granite City

A head-on crash has closed Illinois Highway 162 near Maryville Road in Granite City. Credit: KMOV

An accident has closed Illinois State Highway 162 in Granite City.

The head-on collision occurred around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of 162 and Maryville Road. Paramedics are on the scene and a medical helicopter has been called.

All lanes of 162 are shut down.

Other information was not immediately known.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved