Muny security assessment more timely in light of Manchester attack

The Muny underwent a security assessment just ahead of its season opening for the summer.

The assessment was planned in advance. but was made more timely by the attack in Manchester. 22 people died when a bomb exploded outside an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Security experts with Fenton-based 0311 Tactical Solutions, which completed the assessment, say it is important for everyone to take not.

“Security isn’t just about the physical building anymore as you saw in Manchester. It is outside the building. You’ve got to think about the full footprint of the venue, the parking lot and streets around it,” said Ryan Brusca with 0311 Tactical Solutions.

The Muny has implemented several new security measures in recent years such as extending security perimeters and checking bags and armed security officers at every gate.

For now, metal detectors will not be installed.

0311 Tactical Solutions says the security measures aren’t just about preventing a possible terrorist attack, but lessons can also be applied to other types of violent crime.

