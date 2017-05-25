Saint Louis Public School District is hosting a job fair for certified teachers

ST.LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – The St. Louis Public School district is looking for energetic, motivated, and certified teachers for the 2017-2018 school year in all subject areas pre-kindergarten through grade 12.

A job fair will be held at the Board of Education PD Loft at 801 N. 11th St. on Saturday, June 3, for interested applicants with interviews taking place onsite.

Qualified candidates with at least a bachelor’s degree and Missouri Certification are asked to come out from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 3.

You can pre-register by May 31 at slps.org/jobs.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.