Thousands of fallen veterans honored during Memorial Day weekend

Memorial Day weekend is a time to honor the sacrifice of Americans who served in the U.S. Armed Forces, a 100-plus hour ceremony held at a local park announcing the names of fallen soldiers.

Volunteers have already began announcing the names close to 60,000 veterans who died fighting for our freedom at Sylvan Springs Park in St. Louis County.

“The whole purpose to say the name, avow the name is to make that person come alive again,” said Veteran Service Officer, Mike Leblanc.

The ceremony will last through the weekend and into Monday morning.

The 10th district and Department of Missouri American Legion organized the four day event.

Anyone is welcome to volunteer and read names, there is still a great need for a filling a few time slots.

To learn more about volunteering, please contact Mike LeBlanc at stlveteran@yahoo.com.

