Missouri man accused of burglarizing police department

PARMA, Mo. (AP) - A southeast Missouri man is accused of burglary after allegedly targeting a most unlikely place - a police department.

The Sikeston Standard Democrat (http://bit.ly/2qo81zS ) reports that New Madrid County deputies were called Tuesday after an employee of the small town of Parma saw a man sitting on a table in the police evidence room.

The suspect was gone by the time deputies arrived. A back door had been pried open, the evidence room was ransacked, and several guns were in a backpack, with other guns propped nearby.

Sheriff Terry Stevens says deputies found the suspect, Anthony Leisure, a short time later, in possession of a handgun magazine and several drug field testing kits.

Leisure is charged with second-degree burglary and is jailed on $25,000 bond.

Information from: Standard Democrat, http://www.standard-democrat.com

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.