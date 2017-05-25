Man struck with car by ex-boyfriend after argument at a bus stop - KMOV.com

Man struck with car by ex-boyfriend after argument at a bus stop

By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is in the hospital after his ex-boyfriend hit him with a vehicle following a heated argument at a bus stop.

Police said a man was waiting at a bus stop in the 3600 block of Natural Bridge during Thursday afternoon, when his ex-boyfriend drove up next to him.

After a heated exchange of words, the suspect, 40, became angry and intentionally struck the 26-year-old victim with his vehicle and immediately drove away.

The victim was transported to the hospital and is being treated for a leg and shoulder injury.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

No further details have been made available at this time.

