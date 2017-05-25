Police in St. Louis County run for Special Olympics athletes

Thursday, dozens of police officers in St. Louis County laced up their running shoes for a good cause: the annual Torch Run leading up to the Missouri Special Olympics Summer Games.

Officers with the St. Louis County SWAT team kicked off the torch run, weaving through North County on a 2.6-mile route. They handed off the torch to Ferguson police, who ran a couple miles before handing off to another department. The stints like that continued throughout the afternoon with other departments, including Florissant, Maryland Heights, and St. Ann, covering a 22.4-mile route.

News 4 spoke with officers about how Special Olympics athletes continue to inspire them year after year.

Torch runs like this are held in 50 states and 40 countries around the world. The event raises more than $55 million annually for Special Olympics.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved