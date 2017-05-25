Suspect steals car shortly after being released from prison

PEVELY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man arrested for a suspected car theft and drug possession committed another crime the same afternoon he was released by police.

The 34-year-old suspect was first arrested on May 18 when an off-duty officer alerted police in Pevely to a driver who was driving erratically on southbound Interstate 55. When the suspect vehicle, a 2000 Ram pickup truck, got off at the Pevely exit the suspect drove to a McDonald’s on Highway Z.

After pulling into the McDonald’s, Cpl. Ben Litterall approached the truck, which was reportedly still running but the driver appeared to have nodded off, according to police.

The truck was reportedly stolen from St. Louis City. The suspect was then arrested and what appeared to be heroin capsules were found in the vehicle.

Shortly after the suspect was released around 1 p.m. the next day, police were called to an elementary school. At the school, a 37-year-old Pevely woman reported her 2003 Chevrolet Silverado truck was stolen when she went to get her children.

The suspect and Silverado were found around 8:15 p.m. that night in the City of St. Louis, police said.

Charges against the suspect are currently pending.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved