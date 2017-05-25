Overturned tractor trailer carrying pesticides could close I-270, I-55 ramps for 4 hours, MoDOT says

A tractor trailer carrying "solid pesticides" overturned and now a ramp on Interstate 270 is shut down.

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) sent out a tweet about the accident that occurred Thursday morning, around 10:20 a.m.

The driver of the tractor trailer sustained a serious injury, officials said. He was transported to the hospital.

Officials said the driver was turning too fast on the ramp from I-270, which caused the load to shift, overturning the tractor trailer as a result.

MoDOT said that hazmat crews are on the scene. The pesticide, which is organochlorine in the granular form, spilled onto the road. The driver was carrying 40,000 pounds of the pesticide, but not all of it spilled.

The accident has caused the closure of the ramp from I-270 onto northbound I-55 and the northbound I-55 ramps to Lindbergh Boulevard. MoDOT said drivers should use alternate routes, as the shutdown is expected to last more than four hours,

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time. News 4 will update this story as more information becomes available.

A overturned tractor trailer w/ solid pesticides has closed ramp fm SB I-270 to NB I-55 & NB I-55 to Lindbergh ramps. Please use alt routes. pic.twitter.com/jPVIx1dYEU — MoDOT St. Louis Area (@MoDOT_StLouis) May 25, 2017

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved