Boeing holding a hiring event to fill engineering jobs

In this Jan. 25, 2011 file photo, the Boeing Company logo on the property in El Segundo, Calif. Boeing Co. (Credit: AP Photo / Reed Saxon, File)

If your summer plans include getting a new job in an engineering field, Boeing could help you accomplish that.

On June 6, the aviation corporation is holding a hiring event that will support around 200 engineering jobs in the region.

Boeing said applicants can meet with their recruiters and learn more about the opportunities with them. The engineering jobs offered are in field concerning systems, software, and electric.

For more information on the event, applicants can head to their talent site.

