Man fatally shot outside North County gas station

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was killed during a shooting at a north St. Louis County gas station Thursday.

St. Louis County Police said the victim was inside a vehicle on the parking lot of the Conoco gas station in the 3600 block of Dunn when suspects inside an unknown vehicle shot towards him around 8:45 a.m.

After firing the shots, the suspect vehicle drove from the area and the victim’s vehicle drove to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No other details have been released.

