Mother charged with manufacturing methamphetamine, endangering 8 year-old daughter

A mother is being charged after allegedly making methamphetamines inside her home with her 8 year-old daughter in the house.

Shelby Boschert, 34, is being charged with Manufacturing a Controlled Substance, as well as Endangering the Welfare of a Child. Boschert remains in custody. Her bail has been set at $35,000.

Police said they discovered Boschert purchasing products to manufacture meth while on surveillance of the St. Charles County woman.

A search of Boschert's home yielded the discovery of an active meth lab. Police said there were no locks or closed doors preventing Boschert's 8 year-old daughter from accessing the room where the meth-making products were stored.

