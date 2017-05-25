Homicide investigation underway after double shooting in Baden neighborhood

Police on scene of a double shooting on Canaan in St. Louis Thursday, May 25. (KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Homicide investigators are on the scene after a double shooting in St. Louis’ Baden neighborhood.

A man and woman were not conscious or breathing when police arrived in the 1100 block of Canaan Avenue around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, officials said.

No other details have been released.

