The scene of a carjacking in Overland Thursday (Credit: KMOV)

OVERLAND, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating after a carjacking in Overland Thursday morning.

The owner of the car was stopped at a shopping center on Ashby and Lackland to send a rent check when the vehicle was taken around 6 a.m., according to police.

Information regarding a suspect has not been released.

