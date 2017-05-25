Share your 'morning story' for a chance to star in a McDonald's commercial

An exterior angle photograph of a new style McDonald's Restaurant.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – McDonald’s wants you to star in their next commercial.

The company wants to hear your "morning story," “like when you thought you lost your lucky socks, or that time you hit every green light on the way into work,” according to McDonald’s St. Louis website.

Anyone who shares their story has a chance to star in a McDonald’s commercial. The winner will also receive $1,000.

