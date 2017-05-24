Months later, still no leads in Jewish cemetery vandalism

Vandals knocked over more than 200 headstones at a Jewish cemetery in University City back in February, and no one has been arrested or charged.

"It was unexpected and it came at a time when we saw a lot of changes happening, a lot of increase of focus on the other communities and rise of antisemitism," says President and CEO of The Jewish Federation of St. Louis, Andrew Rehfeld, Ph.D.

The Anti-Defamation League is offering a $10,000 reward for information. That comes as University City Police increase patrols in and around the cemetery and others in the area. Synagogues and churches are also being closely watched.

"Until you put to rest who did it, there is always a lingering sense it was targeted out of desecration of antisemitism. We would like that resolved," says Rehfeld.

The big question remains who was behind it and why. Police have gone through surveillance video hoping to find clues.

100 hours of video has been reviewed, frame by frame. But police still lack any viable leads.

"Let us know if this wasn't a targeted act of antisemitism, but just an act of desecration, of crude desecration, will be helpful. You're not only bringing justice to someone who did something bad, you are also helping a community move on beyond it," says Rehfeld.



Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved