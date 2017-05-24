Triple shooting in North St. Louis - KMOV.com

Triple shooting in North St. Louis

NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Three people are being treated at a local hospital following a triple shooting in North City.

At approximately 6:49 p.m., three people were shot at Goodfellow and Lillian, sustaining injuries in their lower extremities.

The victims are in stable condition at this time.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

