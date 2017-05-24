Mayor Krewson to announce plans for removing Confederate monument at Forest Park

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson is developing a plan for removal of a controversial Confederate Monument at Forest Park and is expected to announce the details of her plan in about three weeks, according to spokesman Koran Addo.

He also said the mayor is actively raising money for the removal of the obelisk, which is expected to cost over $100,000.

News 4 contacted the Missouri History Museum to ask if it would take the monument.

Missouri Historical Society president Frances Levine said, "We've had no official discussions or correspondence with the city over the disposition of the monument. If we were to be asked there's a long process we go through in evaluating whether we take an accession or a donation to the collection."

Missouri Civil War Museum Executive Director Mark Trout said his museum would be willing to take the monument but would put it in storage until it can be displayed at a future home for the museum. In a letter to the city, Trout said his museum is within a St. Louis County Park and he's been told by the parks department director not to erect the monument on the county's property.

Michael Allen, who is a senior lecturer in the School of Architecture at Washington University, told News 4 that the monument's message is not ambiguous and is obviously one-sided.

"It's definitely very much a monument that glorifies the sacrifice of Confederate soldiers," said Allen.

Allen said the monument was controversial when city leaders voted to accept it in 1914 but that they thought it might open up avenues for trade with southern states and lead to economic development in St. Louis. He said it would be wrong to destroy the monument or hide it away because it's part of Missouri's story of being divided over slavery and the Civil War.

"We have to tell the full story. We have to display it in a way where its own origin is admitted, that it didn't go up to the adulation of the masses. It went up in the corner of Forest Park that's kind of remote because some people didn't want it at all. I think a plaque or a panel that tells that story next to this

