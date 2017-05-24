Mother accused of hitting daughter over buying school lunch

Wendy Durham is accused of hitting her daughter with a belt because she bought lunch at school even though Durham made lunch for her. Credit: St. Charles County Prosecutor

A St. Charles County woman is accused of hitting her 8-year-old daughter with a belt because she was upset that she bought a school lunch.

Wendy Durham is charged with child abuse.

Authorities say she admitted to hitting her daughter 10 times with a belt when she learned her daughter purchased a school lunch even though Durham made her lunch to take to school.

Photos showed the victim suffered significant bruising to the left side of her stomach and hip, authorities say. She also suffered a welt on her hand when she was attempting to block the belt.

Durham told school officials to check her daughter’s hand because she was complaining about the welt, authorities say. During a visit from the nurse, the victim indicated her mother hit her with a belt as punishment.

School staff noticed the child’s bruises and called police.

