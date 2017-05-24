Imagine a Better St. Louis: Elementary school hoping to rebuild playground

One principal is working with students to rebuild a safe playground to enjoy recess. (Credit: KMOV)

Can you imagine not having a safe playground to enjoy recess in elementary school?

That was the reality for students at Danforth Elementary in the Riverview Gardens district before the principal and the kids decided to take their own initiative.

“All kids deserve that one thing kids love to do,” said Dr. Sheri Schjolberg, Danforth Elementary's principal.

Dr. Schjolberg has been on a mission to build a new, safe playground since taking over as principal at Danforth three years ago.

“Dr. Sherry would just not let go because of her tenacity and energy and said I am going to make this happen,” said Riverview Gardens Community Director, Melanie Powell.

Victoria Babb of Play 4 All is helping the district raise the $90,000 needed for the new playground.

The students have raised more than $1,400 by asking family and friends to contribute, some students have contributed their own money earned by doing chores.

The goal is to have the funds in place by the late summer for a one-day build.

Cunningham recreation has pledged $15,000 for the project.

The St. Louis County and St. Louis City Police Departments have committed to help build the playground, as they did for a school in Ferguson in 2016.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.