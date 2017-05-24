Trial begins for Missouri man accused in trooper's death

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - The trial has begun for a Missouri man accused in a crash that killed a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper.

KRCG-TV (http://bit.ly/2raGXcm) reports that opening statements were made Monday in the trial of Serghei Comerzan, of Mexico, Missouri. He faces charges of second-degree murder, voluntary manslaughter and resisting arrest in the August 2015 chase that resulted in the death of trooper James Bava.

Bava wrecked his patrol car after observing a motorcyclist commit a traffic violation and giving chase. Authorities say Comerzan was traveling at 105 mph when Bava tried to stop him in Audrain County.

Jurors in St. Charles County, where the case is being tried on a change of venue, were shown Bava's charred, destroyed vehicle. The trooper was found outside of the vehicle when first responders arrived.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.