Ferguson Police looking for suspect who robbed a US Bank

Ferguson Police are looking for a man who robbed a US Bank Monday. (Credit: Ferguson Police Department)

Ferguson Police are looking for a man who robbed a US Bank Monday. (Credit: Ferguson Police Department)

Ferguson Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a US Bank early Monday. (Credit: Ferguson Police Department)

A suspect is at-large after robbing a bank in Ferguson, Monday morning.

Ferguson Police responded to a bank robbery at the US Bank located at 201 N. Florissant around 9:10 a.m.

The amount of money the suspect got away with is unknown.

The suspect is described as a black man with a beard wearing a two-town St. Louis Cardinals baseball style hat, sunglasses and hooded sweatshirt with a black liner, black shorts and black tennis shoes.

According to police, no weapon was used during the robbery.

If you have any information, please contact Det. Steve Trikenskas at the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100 or CrimeStoppers.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.