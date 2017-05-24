Police investigating car crash, shooting in Maplewood

Police in Maplewood responded to a shooting in the 7400 block of Loyhmeyer Avenue on Wednesday.

Upon arrival, they took into custody an individual they believe to be the shooter. They also recovered a handgun at the scene along with a male subject suffering from non-life threatening injuries.

According to police, the injured subject is expected to live, and it is unclear where he was shot or how many times.

The two men were involved in a minor car crash, however, police say it is unclear if the crash led to the shooting, or if the shooting led to the crash.

Investigators are still piecing together the details of the story, however, they do know that the two men are not acquainted with each other, so a road rage scenario is on the table.

No charges have been filed against the gunman as investigators are still determining whether he was the aggressor or acting in self defense.

The investigation is fluid and ongoing as police continue to interview witnesses behind the grocery store on the Maplewood strip and from residents in nearby homes.

