Metro East police working to track down thieves targeting grieving families

Police in the Metro East are currently working with funeral directors to track down thieves striking the homes of grieving families.

So far, the crimes have taken place in Belleville, Albers, and Fairview Heights.

Investigators believe the thieves are monitoring obituaries and targeting houses while families are attending funeral and visitation services.

One family came home from a family member’s visitation to find the house trashed and his Purple Heart missing.

