Residents on road in Pike Co. upset county won't help repair damaged bridge

Residents along a rural road near Louisiana, Mo. say Pike County is refusing to repair this bridge. Credit: KMOV

Residents along a road in Pike County that the county is not stepping in to repair a nearby bridge that was washed out by flood waters. The bridge is the only way in or out.

More than a dozen families living on Rural Road 9111 near Louisiana, Mo. can no longer drive home after a flash flood knocked a nearby bridge off its moorings. Residents must now walk long distances or drive across a creek to leave home.

Several women who live on the road say they are asking for help from Pike County, but are receiving none. The Pike County Presiding Commissioner said the county cannot help out because the road is private.

One resident told News 4 the current situation is problematic because of a personal squabble.

“The special road district maintained this road, then out of the clear blue sky they decided not to maintain the road,” she said.

The county commissioner says that statement isn’t true, saying the road has always been private, so it is not the responsibility of taxpayers to pay for maintenance.

Several residents say two people who live on the road are on oxygen and three others suffer from heart problems.

The county commissioner says a solution could cost more than $500,000. The residents say they will plead to Gov. Eric Greitens for help. They also say they will sue Pike County if necessary to get help.

