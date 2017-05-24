Blues hire Darryl Sydor as assistant coach

The St. Louis Blues announced Wednesday they have added Darryl Sydor to their coaching staff as an assistant for the 2017-2018 season. Sydor’s three-year contract allows him to return to St. Louis, where he wrapped up a 19-year NHL playing career with a brief stint as a Blue in 2009-2010.

The familiarities with the organization go deeper than that for the 45-year-old Sydor, who spent last season as an assistant coach for the Blues AHL affiliate Chicago Wolves. With the Wolves ending their official affiliation with the Blues to join the Vegas Knights organization, adding Sydor to the staff allows the Blues to retain him in the organization despite the relationship with the Chicago Wolves dissolving.

Another point of familiarity for Sydor is Blues coach Mike Yeo, as he spent five seasons in Minnesota as an assistant on Yeo’s staff during his tenure there.

"I am excited to have Darryl back on my staff," said Yeo. "He was an outstanding teacher during our time in Minnesota and will add a wealth of experience and knowledge to our team."

Sydor was on Yeo’s staff in Minnesota during a period of turmoil back in August 2015, when Sydor was arrested under the suspicion of drunken driving. He missed two months of the season through that situation, and owned up to his mistake following his return to the Wild later that season.

“I’ll go back to that day, Aug. 20. That’s not me,” Sydor said in an interview transcript posted on the Minnesota Star Tribune website. “And I’m not going to let that day define who I am. I’m going to let recovery define who I am.”

According to a tweet by Jeremy Rutherford of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, no other hirings are imminent at this point. The Blues have highly praised the work of Wolves head coach Craig Berube, so speculation continues to run as to whether the Blues will be able to retain his services with the organization going forward.