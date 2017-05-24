"Combative patient" charged with resisting, assaulting two police officers at local hospital

Ryan Y. Ashford, 24, is charged for allegedly alluding and assaulting two police officers on Monday. (Credit: Shiloh Police Department)

An O'Fallon, Ill. man is behind bars after allegedly alluding and assaulting two police officers on Monday.

According to the Shiloh Police Department, officers responded to Memorial Hospital East in Shiloh in reference to a combative patient.

Once the officers arrived at the hospital, a male subject, identified as 24- year-old Ryan Y. Ashford, attempted to flee from the emergency room.

Ashford was then stopped by police and became physically combative, allegedly striking two of the officers.

One officer suffered minor injuries and was treated and released at the hospital, and the other officer did not report any injury, police said.

Ashford was charged on Wednesday with aggravated battery and resisting a police officer. Both are felonies. He was also charged with a misdemeanor of resisting a police officer.

Ashford is currently in custody at the St. Clair County Jail and is being held on a $75,000 bond.

